Sneed (0-3) was tagged with the loss Tuesday against the Giants after allowing one run on two hits across two-thirds of an inning.

Sneed came into the game with the game tied in extra innings, but he allowed back-to-back singles to Austin Slater and Brandon Crawford, so pinch-runner Wilmer Flores, who started the 10th at second base, crossed home plate for the game-winning run. Sneed has struggled of late, giving up six runs (four earned) in 1.2 innings across his last three appearances.