Sneed agreed to a deal with the Yakult Swallows of Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan on Friday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Sneed made 26 appearances for the Astros after the past two seasons, posting a 5.59 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 44:15 K:BB across 38.2 innings. The 28-year-old will continue his career in Japan in search of a more regular role.