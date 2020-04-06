Astros' Cy Sneed: In bullpen mix
Sneed is one of four pitchers vying for two spots in the bullpen, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
When MLB paused spring training, the Astros had a few pitchers in the mix for the final rotation spot and Justin Verlander (groin) was set to miss time. How the team resolves its rotation will impact the final relief spots. Sneed will be competing with Joe Biagini and the non-starters among a group consisting of Josh James, Bryan Abreu and Austin Pruitt.
