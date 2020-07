Sneed (0-1) allowed three runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks while striking out one over 2.1 innings and picked up the extra-innings loss in Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.

Sneed gave Houston's depleted bullpen all that he could but tired in the 13th and final inning as his pitch count reached the mid-30s. He gave up a two-run home run to Edwin Rios, which turned out to be the difference. He had two scoreless, one-inning appearances prior to Wednesday's extra-innings affair.