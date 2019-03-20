Deetz (shoulder) is listed among the Astros' available bullpen options for Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Deetz has been limited to just one appearance this spring while tending to a sore right shoulder and may have hurt his chances of making the Opening Day roster as a result of the missed time. Even if the Astros send Deetz back to the minors to begin the season, he likely wouldn't have to wait long for a promotion after dominating at Triple-A Fresno in 2018 to the tune of a 0.79 ERA and 50:18 K:BB in 34 innings.