Deetz was designated for assignment by the Astros on Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Following a trade that sent Austin Pruitt to Houston, Deetz will be the one to clear a spot on the 40-man roster. He failed to make an appearance in the majors during the 2019 campaign, struggling to a 7.15 ERA and 2.03 WHIP with a 51:37 K:BB over 34 innings with Triple-A Round Rock.