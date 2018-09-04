Deetz was called up by the Astros on Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Deetz earns the promotion after recording a stellar 0.79 ERA in 34 innings with Triple-A Fresno. His 35.5 percent strikeout rate was clearly enough to offset his 12.8 percent walk rate, at least at that level. Even if he carries the same level of performance into his first taste of big-league action, however, he won't play a role in October, as the 80-game performance-enhancing drug suspension he served earlier in the season renders him ineligible for the postseason.