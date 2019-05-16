Deetz (undisclosed) was placed on the minor-league injured list Thursday.

It's unclear what Deetz is dealing with or how long it will keep him sidelined at this point. Prior to suffering the injury, the right-hander compiled an 8.53 ERA, 2.21 WHIP and 21:14 K:BB in 12.2 innings for Triple-A Round Rock.

