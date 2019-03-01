Astros' Dean Deetz: Out with shoulder soreness
Deetz reported to camp with right shoulder soreness and has yet to pitch in spring training, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Deetz made his major-league debut in September after posting a fantastic 0.79 ERA with 50 strikeouts over 34 innings at Triple-A Fresno. The 25-year-old figured to have a chance to earn a bullpen role with the Astros to start the season, but his chances now take a hit with spring training underway no official timetable for his return.
