Deetz reported to camp with right shoulder soreness and has yet to pitch in spring training, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Deetz made his major-league debut in September after posting a fantastic 0.79 ERA with 50 strikeouts over 34 innings at Triple-A Fresno. The 25-year-old figured to have a chance to earn a bullpen role with the Astros to start the season, but his chances now take a hit with spring training underway no official timetable for his return.