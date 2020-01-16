Play

Deetz cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Deetz was designated for assignment by the Astros last Thursday, and he'll now be sent to Triple-A Round Rock after going unclaimed on waivers. The right-hander recorded a 7.15 ERA and 2.03 WHIP over 34 innings with Triple-A Round Rock last season.

