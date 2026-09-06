Pecko completed 4.1 innings in a no-decision against Arizona on Saturday, allowing one run on five hits and one walk while striking out two batters.

Pecko held the Diamondbacks scoreless through four frames but gave up a single to two of the three batters he faced in the fifth. The right-hander was at 81 pitches at that point, so he was lifted in favor of Enyel De Los Santos, who allowed one of the inherited baserunners to score. Pecko has completed five innings in only one of his four big-league starts so far, but this was one of his better outings to date, as the one walk and one run were both career bests. If he remains in the rotation, Pecko is scheduled to make his next start on the road against the Rays.