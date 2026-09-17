Pecko is expected to pitch in bulk relief behind opener Miguel Ullola in Thursday's game against the Royals, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The Astros will go back to an arrangement that yielded strong results in last Friday's 3-1 loss to the Rays. In that contest, Ullola started and tossed a scoreless inning, while Pecko entered the game in the midway through the third. The 24-year-old righty proceeded to deliver his best MLB performance to date, limiting the Rays to one run on one hit and two walks while striking out four over 5.2 innings.