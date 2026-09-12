Pecko did not factor into the decision in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Rays, allowing one run on one hit and two walks with four strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

Pecko entered with one out in the third inning and delivered his best performance in five outings with the Astros. The 24-year-old threw only 44 of 75 pitches for strikes, but he's now yielded one earned run in consecutive outings. He owns a 4.30 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 15:12 K:BB across 23 major-league innings and lines up for a home matchup with the Royals next week.