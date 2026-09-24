Pecko allowed three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two over 2.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Mariners on Wednesday.

Pecko worked well as a bulk reliever in his two last appearances, but a return to a starting role didn't go so well. This was his shortest of seven outings (five starts) in the majors. He ends the regular season at a 4.31 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 21:14 K:BB through 31.1 innings. It's unclear if Pecko has done enough to earn a spot on a postseason roster should the Astros make the playoffs, but he'd likely function as a reliever if that happens.