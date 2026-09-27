Pecko (2-0) earned the win Sunday over the A's, allowing just one hit and no walks over three scoreless innings. He struck out three.

Pecko handled bulk duties Sunday after Peter Lambert went the first two innings. The rookie right-hander was sharp, holding the A's to a lone single across three scoreless frames as the Astros' cruised to a 9-0 victory to clinch the AL West title. Pecko was effective overall as a swingman for Houston after making his debut in August. He'll finish the regular season with a 3.93 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 23:14 K:BB over 34.1 innings.