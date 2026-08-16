Astros' Ethan Pecko: Potentially in line for call-up

Pecko was scratched ahead of his scheduled start with Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday, potentially signaling that the Astros are planning to call him up during the upcoming week, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

According to Rome, no injury is behind the decision to scratch Pecko, who may instead be headed for his first stint in the big leagues. The Astros seemingly have a spot available in the rotation for Pecko, as Ronel Blanco was used in long relief during Saturday's 10-5 loss to the Mariners and has now submitted a 7.71 ERA and 1.46 WHIP in five appearances (four starts) since returning from the 60-day injured list in late July. Regarded as one of the Astros' top pitching prospects, the 23-year-old Pecko has submitted a 4.94 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 71:28 K:BB over 74.2 innings this season in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League.