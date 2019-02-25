Astros' Framber Valdez: Scoreless debut
Valdez permitted three baserunners in two scoreless innings Sunday against the Braves.
Valdez's command was off during his first spring start, but he wiggled out of danger by inducing a pair of double-play grounders. The left-hander's goal is to harness better command of his fastball so that he doesn't need to escape sticky situations. On Sunday, he sailed his first pitch to the backstop, walked a batter on four pitches and hit another. "You saw some of the stuff he's working on this spring," manager A.J. Hinch told Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. "He's got to harness that in a little bit, get into some better counts and avoid some dangerous situations." Valdez is competing with Josh James and Brad Peacock for the fifth spot in the starting rotation.
More News
-
Astros' Framber Valdez: Starting Sunday•
-
Astros' Framber Valdez: Rotation candidate in 2019•
-
Astros' Framber Valdez: Sticks in bullpen•
-
Astros' Framber Valdez: Needed for long relief•
-
Astros' Framber Valdez: Available as reliever this weekend•
-
Astros' Framber Valdez: Pitches five scoreless innings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball 2019 rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
AL-only Rotisserie auction
Aces, steals and saves all came at a premium in this deepest in formats. Scott White reflects...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, best picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 30 spring position battles
Will Garrett Hampson seize the starting second base job for the Rockies? Where's Nick Senzel's...
-
What changes in AL-only drafts?
Cutting the player pool in half creates a number of scarcities. Scott White highlights some...