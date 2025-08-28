Valdez (12-7) picked up the win Wednesday against Colorado, allowing three hits and two walks with five strikeouts over seven innings.

Valdez was in dire need of a get-right start, having surrendered 21 runs (19 earned) with a 12:10 K:BB across his past four starts (23.1 innings), and he got it. Wednesday's outing marked his first shutout start since June 29 and put him in the win column for the first time in six appearances. The 31-year-old left-hander will look to carry some momentum into his next start, which is slated to come against the Yankees next week.