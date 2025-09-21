Valdez (12-11) took the loss in the Saturday's contest against the Mariners, allowing five runs on six hits and four walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out four.

The Houston southpaw issued four free passes for the second consecutive outing, as he's now yielded four or more walks eight times this season out of 30 total starts. The Seattle lineup kept peppering Valdez with baserunners and runs, with the fourth being the only inning he didn't allow a score. The 31-year-old lefty has labored since the All-Star break, producing an uncharacteristic 5.63 ERA and 1.47 WHIP across 64 frames. Valdez is currently scheduled to make his final start of the season on the road against the Athletics next week.