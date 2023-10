Kessinger is listed on the Astros' ALDS roster, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Kessinger played a minimal role with the Astros during the regular season, slashing .200/.289/.325 across just 45 plate appearances. However, he went 3-for-12 with a homer against left-handed pitchers, so Kessinger may enter occasionally to pinch hit against southpaws.