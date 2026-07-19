Astros' Hunter Brown: Control issues continue in loss

Brown (1-1) took the loss against the Orioles on Sunday, allowing four runs on three hits and six walks with four strikeouts over 4.2 innings.

Brown allowed runs in the third and fifth frames but struggled overall, throwing just 45 of 92 pitches for strikes while issuing a season-high six walks and hitting two batters. The 27-year-old has posted a 7.98 ERA while handing out 15 free passes compared to 13 hits through three July outings.. He owns a 4.05 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 43:28 K:BB across 40 innings this season and will try to get back on track in a road matchup with the White Sox next weekend.