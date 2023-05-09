Brown allowed four runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out three batters over 4.1 innings in a no-decision against the Angels on Monday.

Brown allowed at least one baserunner in each of the five innings in which he appeared, and he left with one out in the fifth after issuing a pair of doubles and a hit-by-pitch. The right-hander at least demonstrated better control after issuing five free passes his last time out, but he also gave up a season-high nine hits, including his first homer (a solo shot by Hunter Renfroe) of the campaign. Brown still sports a strong 3.23 ERA, but he's failed to complete five innings in three of his past four starts.