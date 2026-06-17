Astros' Hunter Brown: Excellent in return

Brown completed 5.2 innings against Detroit on Tuesday, giving up one run on three hits and three walks while striking out seven batters in a no-decision.

Brown logged his first MLB game action since March 31 after recovering from a shoulder injury. The right-hander didn't seem to have much rust, logging 12 whiffs and seven punchouts while tossing 92 pitches over 5.2 frames. Brown didn't give up any extra-base hits, and the lone run he allowed came on a walk, two productive outs and a single in the second inning. Fantasy managers who roster Brown should be plenty happy about the hurler's return outing, especially given his near-full workload. Brown should be good to go with minimal restrictions moving forward, and he's projected to make his next appearance on the road versus Toronto.