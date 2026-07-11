Astros' Hunter Brown: Lasts six frames in no-decision

Brown didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Rangers, allowing three earned runs on four hits and five walks while striking out four batters in six innings.

The 27-year-old righty struggled to find his command on the mound throughout his start Friday, which began with a five-pitch walk of Joc Pederson to lead off a two-run first inning for the Rangers. Brown went on to issue four more free passes across the next three frames before serving up a solo homer to Pederson to lead off the fifth. Brown will carry a 3.57 ERA and 1.39 WHIP into the intermission, though he now owns a 4.74 ERA and 1.54 WHIP across 24.2 innings in five starts since returning from the injured list in mid-June.