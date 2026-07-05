Astros' Hunter Brown: Peppered for seven runs

Brown took a no-decision Saturday against the Rays, allowing seven runs on six hits and four walks in four innings. He struck out three.

The Tampa Bay bats took it to Brown on Saturday early and often, tagging the hurler for at least one run in each of the first four innings. It was perhaps the worst outing of 2026 for the 27-year-old right-hander, who posted season highs in both runs and hits allowed while fanning a season-low three. Brown will try to get back on track his next time out in Texas, where he'll take a 3.68 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 35:17 K:BB over 29.1 innings.