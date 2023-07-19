Brown (6-7) took the loss Tuesday, allowing four runs on six hits over 5.1 innings against the Rockies. He struck out seven.

Brown got into trouble quickly Tuesday, allowing a leadoff single to Jurickson Profar and then serving up back-to-back long balls to Kris Bryant and Ryan McMahon. However, the 24-year-old bounced back from the rough first inning and tossed 4.1 frames of one-run baseball. Though Brown has been a strong source of strikeouts (10.69 K/9) he's surrendered multiple home runs on four different occasions this season and has struggled over his last five outings (7.13 ERA in 24 innings). He'll look to get back on track in his next start, which is tentatively scheduled to come against the Athletics at Oakland Coliseum.