Astros' Hunter Brown: Rejoining rotation Tuesday

Brown (shoulder) will be reinstated from the 60-day injured list to start Tuesday's game against the Tigers, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander has fully recovered from a Grade 2 shoulder strain and is ready to rejoin the Astros after a four-start rehab assignment. Brown built up to five innings during his final rehab outing with Triple-A Sugar Land, and he'll likely have minor workload restrictions in his first couple starts back with Houston. The 27-year-old was dominant in his first two starts of the year prior to the injury, giving up just one run on five hits with a 17:6 K:BB across 10.2 innings.