Astros' Hunter Brown: Returns to form Saturday

Brown (2-1) earned the win over the White Sox on Saturday, pitching seven scoreless innings during which he allowed two hits and struck out seven batters without issuing any walks.

Brown struggled mightily across his first three starts in July, posting a 7.98 ERA and 1.91 WHIP with a startling 11:15 K:BB over 14.2 innings. He turned things around dramatically against Chicago on Saturday, completing seven frames for the first time in 2026 while collecting a season-high seven punchouts with a whopping 20 whiffs. Brown allowed just two baserunners (on a pair of singles) and retired the final 12 batters he faced in the dominant outing. His performance -- especially the lack of walks -- was promising both for the Astros and his fantasy managers, and Brown will look to build on the effort in his next start, which is lined up to come at home versus Texas.