Astros' Hunter Brown: Struggles with control in third loss

Brown (3-3) took the loss Sunday, allowing two runs on three hits and five walks over five innings in a 3-2 loss to the Mariners. He struck out five.

After giving up a solo homer to Randy Arozarena in the first inning, Brown generally limited the damage but struggled with his control, issuing five walks. The right-hander hadn't experienced notable control issues in previous seasons, but he's now allowed four-plus walks in four of his past eight outings and is sporting an overall 5.2 BB/9. In total, Brown owns a 3.67 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 72:40 K:BB across 68.2 innings (13 starts) and is tentatively scheduled to pitch Saturday against the Athletics.