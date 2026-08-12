Astros' Hunter Brown: Takes second loss

Brown (3-2) allowed three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four over five innings to take the loss versus the Giants on Tuesday.

Brown threw 56 of 89 pitches for strikes in a decent outing, but the Astros didn't give him much help. The right-hander has surrendered 12 runs over 28.1 innings while adding a 28:13 K:BB over five starts since the All-Star break, providing solid but unremarkable pitching in most of his outings in that stretch. For the year, he's at a 3.68 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 67:35 K:BB through 63.2 innings over 12 starts. Brown's next start is projected to be in a favorable home matchup versus the Angels.