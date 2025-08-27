Brown (10-6) took the loss Tuesday, allowing six runs (two earned) on six hits and no walks over 6.2 innings against the Rockies. He struck out seven.

The right-hander's outing was undone in the third inning when a costly error by Jeremy Pena opened the door for a four-run frame, all unearned, for the Rockies. Despite taking the loss and being charged with six total runs, Brown has now strung together six straight starts allowing two or fewer earned runs. On the year, the 26-year-old owns a stellar 2.37 ERA and 1.01 WHIP across 155.2 innings in 26 starts.