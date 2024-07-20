Brown (8-6) allowed four hits and three walks while striking out five over six shutout innings to earn the win over the Mariners on Friday.

Brown walked multiple batters for the fourth time in five starts, but his only loss in that span is the one time he walked just one. He's kept opponents off the board in five of his last eight outings and has record a quality start in 10 of his last 11 games. Brown's walk rate is about the only issue for him at this point in the year -- he has a 3.5 BB/9 overall, though it's down to 2.7 since May 22. The 25-year-old has added a 4.14 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 110:41 K:BB through 104.1 innings across 20 appearances (19 starts). Brown is projected to face the Athletics in a road start next week.