Odorizzi (3-2) yielded one hit and two walks over five shutout innings Sunday, striking out five and earning a win over the Tigers.

The only danger that Odorizzi faced in the victory came during the fourth inning; after two walks and a wild pitch, he had two runners in scoring position with one out but escaped the jam unscathed. The veteran righty has allowed just one run over 17.2 frames during his three-start winning streak after giving up 12 runs (nine earned) in his first three outings. Odorizzi will carry a 3.38 ERA into next week's projected start in Washington.