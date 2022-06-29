Odorizzi (lower leg) is scheduled to make his second rehab start Wednesday with Double-A Corpus Christi, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Odorizzi will drop down to the Double-A level after he made his first rehab start last week at Triple-A Sugar Land. He worked three innings for Sugar Land in his first game action since suffering the left leg injury during his May 16 start with Houston, striking out four while allowing two earned runs on two hits and two walks. Depending how deep into Wednesday's start Odorizzi goes and how well he performs, he could be cleared to return from the 15-day injured list next week. It's unclear if the Astros plan on immediately reinserting Odorizzi into the rotation upon his activation, but Jose Urquidy would likely be most at risk of moving to the bullpen or heading to the minors if Odorizzi is brought back as a starter.