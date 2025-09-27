Alexander didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Angels, giving up two runs on four hits and a walk over 4.2 innings. He struck out four.

The 32-year-old righty has crashed back to earth after blanking the Blue Jays over seven innings back on Sept. 10. Alexander has failed to complete five innings in any of his last three starts, stumbling to an 8.44 ERA, 1.78 WHIP and 10:3 K:BB in 10.2 innings while serving up four homers, including a Mike Trout solo shot Friday. The Astros are on the brink of being eliminated from the playoffs -- they need to win their last two games, and have either the Guardians or Tigers lose both their final contests -- but if the squeak in, it's not clear what role Alexander might have on the postseason staff. He wraps up the regular season having posted a 3.66 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 60:21 K:BB over 71.1 innings for Houston.