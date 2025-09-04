Alexander allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six batters over five innings in a no-decision against the Yankees on Wednesday.

Alexander wasn't dominant Wednesday, and all three runs he allowed scored on a pair of Yankees homers. Nonetheless, he kept Houston within arm's length, which proved critical when the Astros mounted a comeback over the sixth through eighth frames. Alexander has now given up three or fewer runs in seven straight outings, posting a 2.79 ERA and 1.11 WHIP with a 38:10 K:BB across 38.2 innings during that span. That's earned him a continued spot in the rotation, while Lance McCullers has been moved to the bullpen.