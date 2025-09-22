Alexander (4-2) allowed seven runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out one over 1.1 innings to take the loss versus the Mariners on Sunday.

The Astros needed a good start and Alexander was unable to deliver. Most of the damage came on a grand slam by J.P. Crawford and a two-run home run by Cal Raleigh. This was Alexander's worst performance as an Astro and just the second time he's allowed five or more runs since he was plucked off waivers from the Athletics. Overall, Alexander has a 4.83 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 61:25 K:BB through 72.2 innings across 17 appearances (12 starts) this season. The right-hander is tentatively projected for a road start versus the Angels in his last outing of the regular season.