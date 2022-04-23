Verlander didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jays, giving up three runs on four hits and a walk over six innings while striking out five.

The future Hall of Famer seemed headed for his second win of the year until he served up back-to-back homers to Santiago Espinal and Bradley Zimmer in the fifth inning, tying the game at 3-3. Verlander still delivered his second straight quality start, and he doesn't seem to have missed a beat in his return from Tommy John surgery, posting a 1.89 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and 20:4 K:BB through his first 19 innings of 2022.