Verlander (forearm) continues to throw but has yet to throw off a mound, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Verlander is making progress in his efforts to return from a forearm strain before the end of the season, though time is getting tight given that he's still yet to advance to mound work. Even if he's ready to return before the end of the regular season, it's quite likely he'll be on a limited workload.