Verlander (neck) will throw a bullpen session Sunday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Sunday will mark the first time Verlander has thrown off a mound since a neck injury forced him to the IL on June 18. He's only expected to reach 10-to-15 pitches during his session, but it's still a sign that the veteran right-hander is trending in the right direction. He remains without a firm timetable for his return, though he will likely need some time to build back up to a starter's workload.