Astros' Lance McCullers: Another strong rehab start

McCullers (shoulder) struck out three and allowed one earned run on four hits and one walk across four innings Wednesday in a rehab start with Triple-A Sugar Land.

McCullers has been stellar through his first two rehab outings at Sugar Land, allowing just one earned run while posting a 7:1 K:BB over seven innings. The right-hander tossed 60 pitches in Wednesday's appearance, so he'll likely need to make at least one more start in the minors before Houston brings him back from the 15-day injured list. McCullers had posted a lowly 6.86 ERA and 1.53 WHIP in eight starts for Houston before being shelved May 19 due to a rotator cuff impingement, and despite the strong form he's showed in the minors, he could face an uphill battle to reclaim a spot in a crowded big-league rotation once activated. Though the Astros have already decided that Cristian Javier (shoulder) will go to the bullpen when he returns from the 60-day IL on Friday, Ronel Blanco (elbow) has also built up to the 60-pitch mark during his rehab assignment and could be prioritized ahead of McCullers for a starting role upon his activation from the IL.