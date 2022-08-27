McCullers gave up four hits and three walks while striking out two over five scoreless innings in a 2-0 loss to the Orioles on Friday. He did not factor into the decision.

McCullers held the Orioles scoreless in his third start of the season since returning from the 60-day injured list with a flexor tendon strain. McCullers allowed seven baserunners and only managed a couple of punchouts, but solid defensive play by Jose Altuve helped to keep the opposition off the board. Nevertheless, he was outdueled by Kyle Bradish and was forced to settle with the no-decision. McCullers lowered his ERA to 1.69 with the performance. He is tentatively expected to make his next start against the Angels.