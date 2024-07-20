McCullers said Friday that he has no structural damage in his right elbow/forearm, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Although he isn't dealing with any structural damage, McCullers still has not resumed throwing after being shut down July 9. However, manager Joe Espada said the right-hander may be able to restart a throwing program within the next several days depending on how he feels. McCullers hasn't pitched in an MLB game since 2022 and still figures to be at least several weeks away from a return to the Astros.