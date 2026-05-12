McCullers (finger) is slated to start Wednesday's game against the Mariners in Houston, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

McCullers appeared to be dealing with a blister on his pitching hand toward the tail end of his most recent start Wednesday against the Dodgers, but the righty was able to complete his most recent bullpen session without issue and will be ready to return to action on six days' rest. Though the historically injury prone McCullers has thus far been able to avoid any major setbacks on the health front this season, he's seen his effectiveness wane since submitting a seven-inning, nine-strikeout effort in his 2026 debut against the Red Sox back on March 30. Over his ensuing six starts, McCullers has posted a 9.00 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 28:19 K:BB in 27 innings. Barring a turnaround in form, McCullers could be in danger of a demotion to the bullpen or even being designated for assignment once the Houston pitching staff gets some of its injured starters back from the shelf.