McCullers (forearm) will make a rehab start at Double-A Corpus Christi on Saturday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

McCullers will move down a level after making his first rehab start Sunday at Triple-A Sugar Land, during which he gave up two earned runs over two innings while throwing 35 pitches. The 31-year-old may look to tack on another inning to his workload during his upcoming Double-A start as he works toward appearing in his first MLB game in more than two years.