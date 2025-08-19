default-cbs-image
Astros manager Joe Espada said Tuesday that McCullers (finger) will rejoin the rotation Friday in Baltimore, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Coming back from a blister, McCullers permitted just one run while fanning five batters over five innings in a rehab start with Triple-A Sugar Land last Friday. The right-hander threw 80 pitches in that outing, so he shouldn't have any major workload limitations against the Orioles.

