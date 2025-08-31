The Astros will activate Garcia (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Monday to start the team's series finale versus the Angels, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Garcia will be making his first major-league start since May 1, 2023 following a lengthy recovery from Tommy John surgery and related setbacks. The right-hander will get the green light to rejoin the Astros after a nine-appearance minor-league rehab assignment, during which he posted a 3.30 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 38:7 K:BB over 30 innings. In Garcia's most recent rehab start Tuesday with Triple-A Sugar Land, he allowed one run over six frames while throwing 75 pitches, so he should be able to handle something close to a normal workload in his 2025 Astros debut.