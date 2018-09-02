Stassi is third on the depth chart behind Brian McCann and Martin Maldonado, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

With McCann returning to the fold Saturday, manager A.J. Hinch outlined his strategy for divvying playing time among three catchers. He said he'll ride the hot hand between McCann and Maldonado and "work Stassi in when I can." That's where Stassi has fallen after he looked like a Rookie of the Year candidate in the first half, when he slugged .457 while pounding left-handed pitching. He eventually lost the primary starter duties after Maldonado was acquired and will act as surplus catching over the final month of the season.