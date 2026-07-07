Astros' Mike Burrows: Hammered in ninth loss

Burrows (4-9) took the loss Monday, allowing 10 runs (seven earned) on nine hits and two walks over 4.1 innings against Washington. He struck out three.

Burrows was absolutely thrashed by the Washington offense, matching a season high with seven earned runs allowed. The right-hander has struggled immensely to keep the ball in the yard, serving up multiple homers in eight of his 18 outings this season after surrendering two long balls Monday. With a 5.99 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 75:35 K:BB across 94.2 innings, Burrows is projected to make one more start before the All-Star break, tentatively scheduled for Sunday at Texas.