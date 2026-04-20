Lambert is slated to start Wednesday's game against the Guardians in Cleveland, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Summoned from Triple-A Sugar Land last week after submitting a 1.84 ERA and 0.95 WHIP over his first three starts in the minors, Lambert stepped in to fill one of the opening in Houston's injury plagued rotation. Though he was dealt a loss Friday against the Cardinals after yielding four runs and allowing 10 baserunners in five innings, Lambert posted a strong 8:1 K:BB and racked up 23 swinging strikes on 90 pitches. That massive whiff total alone makes Lambert a worthwhile speculative pickup in deeper leagues, and another quality showing against the Guardians could allow the 29-year-old righty to gain some traction in a rotation that isn't expected to get any of its injured starters back anytime soon.